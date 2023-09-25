Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach agreement to keep kids in New York

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have found common ground on where to house their daughters

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed to keep their daughters in New York amid a messy divorce battle.

As per Page Six, court documents show that the estranged couple have signed an interim consent order that bars both of them from removing the kids from the state.

This surprise development comes after the Joan star recently sued the Sucker hitmaker for “abducting” their two daughters, Willa, 3 and another daughter born in 2022. The Game of Thrones star demanded their return to her home country England.

The 27-year-old went as far as to claim that she found out about the divorce filing “through the media.”

In response to her accusations, Jonas denied abducting the kids and added that they had had a discussion about ending the marriage before he filed on September 5.

At the time, Jonas’ rep told Page Six, “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.”

“When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted.”

In their joint statement after Jonas’ divorce filing, the couple said that it was a “united decision” and asked for privacy.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”