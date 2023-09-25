 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry has just been called out for being ‘a teeny potato’ in the sack compared to the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The entire conversation started when Ms Elser said, “Their titles and being a part of King Charles’ family will always set them apart from their new capped-teeth besties but in terms of what they have independently achieved and earned since skedaddling out of London is absolutely teeny potato territory compared to Winfrey, DeGeneres and Perry.”

This is because Ms Elser feels “They have yet to sell out an arena, make billions or build any sort of empire.”

“Still, there might be hope for them yet,” she also hinted in the middle of her piece.

Before concluding though, Ms Elser also chimed in with a few points of her own and admitted, “Curiously, Costner is represented by WME, the same talent agency that signed Meghan as a client earlier this year.”

So “Maybe the duchess will be able to afford her own polo field in no time at all? Maybe.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce admitted 'feelings' for Taylor Swift seven years ago: Watch video

Travis Kelce admitted 'feelings' for Taylor Swift seven years ago: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name
Prince Harry needs ‘PR blood sport’ to hold US interest

Prince Harry needs ‘PR blood sport’ to hold US interest
David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria Beckham video

David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria Beckham

Kate Middleton is using 'friendship' to help William from loss of 'wingman' Harry

Kate Middleton is using 'friendship' to help William from loss of 'wingman' Harry
Sophia Loren is recovering after injury

Sophia Loren is recovering after injury

Kerry Washington makes shock revelation about her 20s in memoir 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington makes shock revelation about her 20s in memoir 'Thicker Than Water'
Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite through and through’: ‘Will never be forgiven’ video

Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite through and through’: ‘Will never be forgiven’
President Joe Biden gives thumbs-up to WGA for tentative deal

President Joe Biden gives thumbs-up to WGA for tentative deal
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach agreement to keep kids in New York

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach agreement to keep kids in New York

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot