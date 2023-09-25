Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry has just been called out for being ‘a teeny potato’ in the sack compared to the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The entire conversation started when Ms Elser said, “Their titles and being a part of King Charles’ family will always set them apart from their new capped-teeth besties but in terms of what they have independently achieved and earned since skedaddling out of London is absolutely teeny potato territory compared to Winfrey, DeGeneres and Perry.”

This is because Ms Elser feels “They have yet to sell out an arena, make billions or build any sort of empire.”

“Still, there might be hope for them yet,” she also hinted in the middle of her piece.

Before concluding though, Ms Elser also chimed in with a few points of her own and admitted, “Curiously, Costner is represented by WME, the same talent agency that signed Meghan as a client earlier this year.”

So “Maybe the duchess will be able to afford her own polo field in no time at all? Maybe.”