Prince Harry needs ‘PR blood sport’ to hold US interest

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for needing vast amounts of dirt on his family to maintain relevancy in the US.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

Ms Elser weighed in on all these accusations by saying, “If there is one definite, nay two, that can be drawn based on the titled duo’s US stint: The duchess loves a coat and the public is largely uninterested in what they have to say if it does not involve them indulging in royal PR bloodsport.”

She believes, “It has become clear that audiences do not care a jot about spending their precious time listening or watching the Sussexes share their deep thoughts on leadership, gender inequality or why childhood emotional hardship might have led to the annexation of Crimea.”

Because “Harry and Meghan are now moving in circles where their careers and fortunes do not even begin to measure up to those of the self-made success stories around them.”