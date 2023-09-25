Kerry Washington makes shock revelation about her 20s in memoir 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington is sharing emotional events from her personal life in new memoir 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington, 46, has opened up about her abortion experience from her 20s and her decision not to feel ashamed about it. She shared this personal revelation in her upcoming memoir, Thicker Than Water.

In an interview with People, Kerry stressed the importance of destigmatizing abortion and refusing to treat it as a taboo topic. She emphasized that her abortion experience is not something she is ashamed of, “It’s just so important to me that abortion is not a bad word, and that my abortion is not another thing on the list of things that I’m ashamed of.”

She shared that the “story had so much to do with my understanding of myself and the world as my career unfolded,” which made it really important for her to share it.

In the memoir, Kerry shared that the pregnancy occurred shortly after her role in the 2004 film She Hate Me, a pivotal moment in her career.

Faced with this unexpected situation, she made the difficult choice to undergo an abortion. At the time, she even provided the medical staff with a false name to protect her growing career.

Despite her initial feelings of "hypocrisy," given her past work as a sexual health educator during her teenage years, Kerry's perspective on abortion has evolved over time.