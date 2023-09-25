Meghan Markle turning to 'Hollywood A-listers' to make 'Californian life afloat'

Meghan Markle could be cooking something amid her absence from public.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is living a laid back few months in California while husband Prince Harry is out and about, is seemingly rubbing shoulders with A-lister Hollywood celebrities.

Royal expert Russell Myers tells Sky News Australia: “We haven’t seen too much of Meghan in recent months; we have seen quite a lot of Harry of course back for the Coronation, riding solo – and then back just a few weeks ago, tying in with the late Queen’s passing.”

He added: “But what is on the horizon for these two? We’ve seen that they need to make an awful, awful lot of money to keep their newfound California lifestyle afloat.”

"Are they going to be mixing with some new production executives? Were they rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood bigwigs, trying to get their latest projects off the ground? Who knows.”

He continues: “When Meghan and Harry are involved, there’s normally some things cooking, aren’t there, so I’m waiting and watching to see what they come out with next."