 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

People avoiding naming babies after Meghan and Harry: report

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

People avoiding naming babies after Meghan and Harry: report
People avoiding naming babies after Meghan and Harry: report

People are avoiding naming their children after Meghan and Harry, according to a report published in express.co.uk on Monday.

The report said that the couple has suffered a dip in popularity amongst new parents amid their ongoing dispute with the royal family.

Citing BabyCente, it said the names "Meghan and Harry" have dropped from 13th place to 23rd, having previously been very common choices for new-born babies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,  fell out of favour with the royal family and the British tabloid media after they stepped down as working members before moving to California.

The couple has targeted senior members of the royal family in their media appearances, their Netflix documentary, and Harry's book "Spare".

Despite Harry's differences with his brother and father, the Duke of Sussex was invited to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, earlier this year.


More From Entertainment:

Kerry Washington heaps praises on Jamie Foxx: ‘His generosity has no limits’

Kerry Washington heaps praises on Jamie Foxx: ‘His generosity has no limits’

Maluma scolds fan for throwing phone at him on stage during San Antonio show video

Maluma scolds fan for throwing phone at him on stage during San Antonio show
Drake, Charlamagne Tha God trade barbs as beef rages on

Drake, Charlamagne Tha God trade barbs as beef rages on
Princess Anne has uncanny resemblance to Queen Elizabeth in latest pictures

Princess Anne has uncanny resemblance to Queen Elizabeth in latest pictures

Priyanka Chopra lauds WGA’s ‘committed, unified stance’ after deal with AMPTP

Priyanka Chopra lauds WGA’s ‘committed, unified stance’ after deal with AMPTP
Travis Kelce admitted 'feelings' for Taylor Swift seven years ago: Watch video

Travis Kelce admitted 'feelings' for Taylor Swift seven years ago: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name video

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name
Prince Harry needs ‘PR blood sport’ to hold US interest

Prince Harry needs ‘PR blood sport’ to hold US interest
David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria Beckham video

David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria Beckham

Kate Middleton is using 'friendship' to help William from loss of 'wingman' Harry

Kate Middleton is using 'friendship' to help William from loss of 'wingman' Harry
Sophia Loren is recovering after injury

Sophia Loren is recovering after injury

Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey