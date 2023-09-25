People avoiding naming babies after Meghan and Harry: report

People are avoiding naming their children after Meghan and Harry, according to a report published in express.co.uk on Monday.

The report said that the couple has suffered a dip in popularity amongst new parents amid their ongoing dispute with the royal family.

Citing BabyCente, it said the names "Meghan and Harry" have dropped from 13th place to 23rd, having previously been very common choices for new-born babies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, fell out of favour with the royal family and the British tabloid media after they stepped down as working members before moving to California.

The couple has targeted senior members of the royal family in their media appearances, their Netflix documentary, and Harry's book "Spare".

Despite Harry's differences with his brother and father, the Duke of Sussex was invited to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, earlier this year.



