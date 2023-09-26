Kate Middleton comes from 'united family', thinks William, Harry 'rift could be fixed'

Kate Middleton has struggled to understand the problems that arise with a dysfunctional family.



The Princess of Wales, who has otherwise lived a happy life before her marriage to Prince William, took a very long time to come to terms with her husband’s rift with Prince Harry.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK!: “When you come from a happy, united family – as Catherine does – it's incredibly hard to understand how people can become estranged.”

"I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same. But we now know that it didn’t work,” she added.

“In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral. There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play.”

Elsewhere, Ms Bond also mentioned how Kate has been humiliated by Harry’s remarks in memoir ‘Spare.’

“Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future. They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives,” said Ms Bond.