Kate Middleton finally supports Prince William over reconciliation with Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have 'closed their minds' to the possibility of reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.



The Daily Express UK quoted royal expert Jennie Bond telling OK magazine that Kate Middleton "has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said".

Kate Middleton was the only member of the Firm who had hoped the rift with Meghan and Harry could be fixed, however, efforts did not work.

The royal expert said, "I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same.

"But we now know that it didn’t work. In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral.”

The publication further quoted Jennie as saying: "Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future.”

"They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives", the royal expert further claimed.