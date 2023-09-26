 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton finally supports Prince William over reconciliation with Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Kate Middleton finally supports Prince William over reconciliation with Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton finally supports Prince William over reconciliation with Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have 'closed their minds' to the possibility of reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.

The Daily Express UK quoted royal expert Jennie Bond telling OK magazine that Kate Middleton "has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said".

Kate Middleton was the only member of the Firm who had hoped the rift with Meghan and Harry could be fixed, however, efforts did not work.

The royal expert said, "I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same.

"But we now know that it didn’t work. In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral.”

The publication further quoted Jennie as saying: "Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future.”

"They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives", the royal expert further claimed.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears stuns fans with jaw-dropping knife dance: Real or fake?

Britney Spears stuns fans with jaw-dropping knife dance: Real or fake?
Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits' reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?

Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits' reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?
Ed Sheeran's serenade marks Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's decade of love

Ed Sheeran's serenade marks Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's decade of love
Hailie Jade Scott raves about Eminem, 50 Cent's explosive performance

Hailie Jade Scott raves about Eminem, 50 Cent's explosive performance
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez continue seeing each other despite breakup?

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez continue seeing each other despite breakup?

South Korean President accepts King Charles invitation

South Korean President accepts King Charles invitation
Kate Middleton ‘most incredible’ source of encouragement for Prince William after his ‘wingman’ video

Kate Middleton ‘most incredible’ source of encouragement for Prince William after his ‘wingman’
Taylor Swift sends message to Joe Alwyn with ‘teenage-fangirl’ behaviour at Travis Kelce game

Taylor Swift sends message to Joe Alwyn with ‘teenage-fangirl’ behaviour at Travis Kelce game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leading ‘separate lives’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leading ‘separate lives’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had already met pre-NFL game: Insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had already met pre-NFL game: Insider
Meghan Markle opens up about Lilibet, Archie official public debut video

Meghan Markle opens up about Lilibet, Archie official public debut

Joe Jonas dragged by 'unexpected' personality amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas dragged by 'unexpected' personality amid Sophie Turner split