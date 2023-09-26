 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
South Korean President accepts King Charles invitation

President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted an invitation from King Charles to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom in November.

The royal family shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram handles on Tuesday.

According to palace, President Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by Mrs Kim Keon Hee, has accepted an invitation from the British monarch to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom.

The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Buckingham Palace.

The King and President Yoon Suk Yeol previously met at the reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on 18th September 2022, on the evening before the State Funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II.

The King also sent a message of condolence to the President of the Republic of Korea following the deadly crowd surge in Itaewon, in October 2022.

As the Prince of Wales, the King had joined the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace for Roh Moo-hyun, the former President of the Republic of Korea, during the State Visit hosted by late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2004.

The King, as the Prince of Wales, had also visited the Republic of Korea, in November 1992.

