Julia Fox breaks silence on Kanye West: ‘Not a fling for me’

Julia Fox has just offered fans some rare insight into her past relationship with Kanye West.

Fox broke her silence on everything, in a candid interview with The New York Times.

In the midst of this chat, she dished over the intimacy she shared with Kanye West, as well as the lack there of.

In her interview for the outlet, the burning question in the mind of fans was in relation to her intimate bond with Kanye West.



To the question Fox simply replied by saying, “there, like, wasn't any. It wasn't really about that.”

Throughout the course of their relationship Fox was gifted many extravagant pieces, and the most notable was her Hermès Birkin bag.

This admission comes shortly after Fox made a few other revelations about West, alongside fellow ex Amber Rose for the podcast Forbidden Fruits.

For those unversed Fox is gearing up for the release of her personal memoir where she pens, in detail, all her experiences in romantic relationships.