Can Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ever reconcile?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton are reportedly not on speaking terms, and they are not expected to reconcile, a royal expert believes.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl, when asked whether Kate and Meghan could ever reconcile, told The Sun, per Cheat Sheet, “I think it’s too far down the line for Kate and Meghan.”

She added, “Meghan clearly didn’t enjoy her time here [in the UK] and she’s obviously leading a much happier life in California … She is certainly in no hurry to come back to Britain [to reconcile], though she was certainly in a hurry to leave.”

However, over Kate and Harry’s possible reconciliation, the royal expert said while the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Sussex used to be very, very close, there has been a complete breakdown of that relationship.

Nicholl said. “I don’t think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply. And Harry knew full well she had no right of reply.”

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry once shared a close bond. He was thrilled when Kate and William got engaged and often referred to her as a sister.

The publication reported a reconciliation may happen someday given the love Harry and Kate once had for each other, but it will be tough.