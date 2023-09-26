 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker slammed for 'hazardous' baby shower

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker slammed for hazardous baby shower
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker slammed for 'hazardous' baby shower

Kourtney Kardashian threw a baby shower with Travis Barker for their unborn son but the idea seems to have backfired.

Kourtney hosted a Disney-themed shower at her mansion in Los Angeles, alongside her family, and shared the snaps on her social media.

Images from her Instagram story showed a barbershop quartet standing at the entrance with everyone wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

The Kardashians star went huge on balloons as they handed out Mickey Mouse balloons, in different colors, to the guests and had a large arch made out of latex balloons. 

However, these decorations were not appreciated by people online as they dragged Kourtney and Travis for being “climate criminals.’

TikTok: @kimandnorth
TikTok: @kimandnorth

A user commented on Reddit, “100,000 marine deaths occur annually because of balloon waste... the majority of it being from these stupid parties."

Another commenter, focused on the hazardous balloons, wrote, “Every time I see the d**n balloons I get irrationally angry. It’s such a waste and such a danger."

Moreover, the Internet went on to state that “these balloons are uncool now,” and celebrities should move on from it.

Earlier this month, Kourtney experienced a pregnancy scare which is why Travis rushed back to her from his Blink-182’s tour.

The 44-year-old model then had to undergo a fetal surgery to save their unborn child from any complications. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle focused on ‘own goal’ amid PR fall out video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle focused on ‘own goal’ amid PR fall out
David Beckham tells Brooklyn to treat Nicola Peltz ‘like a Princess’ despite reignited feud video

David Beckham tells Brooklyn to treat Nicola Peltz ‘like a Princess’ despite reignited feud
Kate Middleton likely won’t join Prince William for Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore

Kate Middleton likely won’t join Prince William for Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore
Jennifer Aniston ‘jealous’ of ex Justin Theroux new ladylove Emily Ratajkowski?

Jennifer Aniston ‘jealous’ of ex Justin Theroux new ladylove Emily Ratajkowski?
Travis Kelce's jersey in popular demand amid Taylor Swift romance video

Travis Kelce's jersey in popular demand amid Taylor Swift romance

David Beckham inspired Brooklyn Beckham to become a chef?

David Beckham inspired Brooklyn Beckham to become a chef?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Touchdown or just a passing fling?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Touchdown or just a passing fling?
Can Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ever reconcile?

Can Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ever reconcile?
Julia Fox breaks silence on Kanye West: ‘Not a fling for me’

Julia Fox breaks silence on Kanye West: ‘Not a fling for me’
Britney Spears stuns fans with jaw-dropping knife dance: Real or fake?

Britney Spears stuns fans with jaw-dropping knife dance: Real or fake?
Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits' reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?

Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits' reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?
Ed Sheeran's serenade marks Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's decade of love

Ed Sheeran's serenade marks Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's decade of love