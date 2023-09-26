Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker slammed for 'hazardous' baby shower

Kourtney Kardashian threw a baby shower with Travis Barker for their unborn son but the idea seems to have backfired.

Kourtney hosted a Disney-themed shower at her mansion in Los Angeles, alongside her family, and shared the snaps on her social media.

Images from her Instagram story showed a barbershop quartet standing at the entrance with everyone wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

The Kardashians star went huge on balloons as they handed out Mickey Mouse balloons, in different colors, to the guests and had a large arch made out of latex balloons.

However, these decorations were not appreciated by people online as they dragged Kourtney and Travis for being “climate criminals.’

TikTok: @kimandnorth

A user commented on Reddit, “100,000 marine deaths occur annually because of balloon waste... the majority of it being from these stupid parties."



Another commenter, focused on the hazardous balloons, wrote, “Every time I see the d**n balloons I get irrationally angry. It’s such a waste and such a danger."

Moreover, the Internet went on to state that “these balloons are uncool now,” and celebrities should move on from it.

Earlier this month, Kourtney experienced a pregnancy scare which is why Travis rushed back to her from his Blink-182’s tour.



The 44-year-old model then had to undergo a fetal surgery to save their unborn child from any complications.