Jennifer Aniston ‘jealous’ of ex Justin Theroux new ladylove Emily Ratajkowski?

Jennifer Aniston thinks Emily Ratajkowski is “every woman’s worst nightmare” like Angelina Jolie after she sparked romance rumours with Justin Theroux.



The Friends alum seems to be “struggling” with her ex-husband’s new romance with the model, who has been linked with Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Harry Styles and others since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to Heat Magazine, Aniston is insecure ever since she saw Theroux’s pictures with Ratajkowski at the US Open even though it is not confirmed if they are dating.

“Jen sees what the initial attraction to Emily is – she’s hot, and she’s not necessarily looking for a long-term commitment – but Jen doesn’t want Justin mixed up with her,” the insider said.

The source said, “She’s not inviting any comparisons to the whole Angelina and Brad thing, but anyone can see the similarities. Emily is every woman’s worst nightmare, just like Angelina was.”

Aniston has maintained cordial relationship with Theroux despite breaking up their three-year marriage in 2018 and now she wants to convince him to leave Ratajkowski.

“Justin has been known to date younger models and Emily fits the type perfectly. Jen doesn’t consider this meddling, but helping a friend,” the insider said.

Aniston’s “just playing it off like she’s warning Justin about getting used for his fame,” the insider said, adding, “but truth is this is personal for Jen.”