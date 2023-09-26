 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut

The spotlight at Milan Fashion Week not only shone on the dazzling collections but also on Natalia Bryant, who made her much-anticipated runway debut. Before her milestone moment, the 20-year-old model received some invaluable advice from none other than supermodel Gigi Hadid.

In a heartwarming exchange shared on Instagram via Vogue, Bryant reached out to her fellow models for guidance on what to expect during her first runway appearance. 

However, it was her candid conversation with Gigi Hadid that stole the show. Prior to their on-camera chat, Hadid had already imparted some pearls of wisdom to the aspiring model.

Hadid's advice was simple yet profound: "Just try to take in the moment and let yourself remember it." Bryant, visibly touched by the words of the seasoned supermodel, confessed that she was on the verge of tears, overwhelmed by the enormity of the occasion.

Gigi Hadid, who also graced the Versace show, offered a glimpse behind the scenes, cautioning Bryant that rehearsals could be demanding. "They're gonna tell you to walk fast. They're gonna yell. They're gonna scream at you to walk fast," Hadid revealed. However, she concluded her advice with a burst of encouragement, telling Bryant, "You're gonna be great. I love you! I'm so proud of you I’m gonna cry."

Bryant also received counsel from fellow models Amelia Gray Hamlin and Precious Lee. Hamlin's message was one of empowerment, urging Bryant to "Own it! Just walk." Precious Lee exuded confidence and generosity, telling Bryant, "Think of something you want to keep in mind. I own everything. Everything is mine. But you can borrow it if you need to." Bryant responded with enthusiasm, "That would be great."

Natalia Bryant made her highly-anticipated debut on September 22, 2023, at the Versace Spring/Summer 2024 Show during Milan Fashion Week. Her journey continued as she graced the runway for the Boss Spring/Summer 2024 show later that same day. With the guidance and support of industry veterans like Gigi Hadid, Bryant's future in the fashion world looks promising.

