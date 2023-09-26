 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
‘RHONJ’ suspends filming with two stars amid fight investigation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is investigating a physical altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral
Two stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, have been temporarily suspended from filming the Bravo series following an alleged physical altercation.

An investigation is currently underway regarding the incident which took place during the filming at Teresa Giudice's home.

The altercation reportedly started as a verbal argument but escalated when Aydin pushed Cabral, who retaliated by throwing her drink at Aydin.

Aydin was reportedly injured by the impact of the plastic cup, with her earring causing a cut on the back of her neck.

“Jennifer pushed Danielle during the argument and Danielle retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer’s face, drawing blood,” a source told Page Six of the fight.

Another source told the publication that the two have been fighting a lot, adding, “Jennifer has accused Danielle of not donating money during a recent charity event, while Danielle has accused Jennifer of stealing her hairdresser.”

As a consequence, Aydin and Cabral have been suspended from filming for an unspecified duration.

"Neither filmed this weekend but they have scheduled scenes this week," a source told PEOPLE.

RHONJ is currently in production for its 14th season. Alongside Cabral, Aydin, and Giudice (who has been a mainstay since the show's beginning in 2009), the series also features Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda.

