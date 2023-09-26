 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about One Night at a Time 2024 tour
Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour

Morgan Wallen is treating fans with more serenading nights as he reveals that his One Night at a Time tour will add ten new stadium dates in 2024.

Recovered from a vocal cord injury, the mega-popular country singer announced the tour dates on Twitter.

“ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM PT,” he tweeted.

The extra dates will unfold from April 4 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium to August 8 at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium.

Meanwhile, different rotating groups will rock the stage on each date for supporting acts, including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” the Last Night crooner gushed over resounding response from fans. 

“It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Backed by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring, Morgan’s One Night at a Time overseas tour was started from New Zealand in March this year. The 2023 leg is set to be completed on December 3 at London’s O2 Arena.

More From Entertainment:

Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity

Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity
Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’ video

Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’
Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut
Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic

Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic
Reports of 'Suits' renewal follow Meghan, Patrick J.Adams silence on co-actors' death video

Reports of 'Suits' renewal follow Meghan, Patrick J.Adams silence on co-actors' death

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV

Jennifer Aniston drops item name she buys from first paycheck

Jennifer Aniston drops item name she buys from first paycheck
Taylor Swift leaves fans excited as she shares details of concert film

Taylor Swift leaves fans excited as she shares details of concert film
Deborra-Lee Furness makes unexpected radio appearance post separation from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness makes unexpected radio appearance post separation from Hugh Jackman
Rihanna tops Super Bowl halftime as Usher eyes to make history

Rihanna tops Super Bowl halftime as Usher eyes to make history
‘RHONJ’ suspends filming with two stars amid fight investigation

‘RHONJ’ suspends filming with two stars amid fight investigation