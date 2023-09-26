Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour

Morgan Wallen is treating fans with more serenading nights as he reveals that his One Night at a Time tour will add ten new stadium dates in 2024.

Recovered from a vocal cord injury, the mega-popular country singer announced the tour dates on Twitter.

“ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM PT,” he tweeted.



The extra dates will unfold from April 4 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium to August 8 at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium.

Meanwhile, different rotating groups will rock the stage on each date for supporting acts, including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” the Last Night crooner gushed over resounding response from fans.

“It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Backed by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring, Morgan’s One Night at a Time overseas tour was started from New Zealand in March this year. The 2023 leg is set to be completed on December 3 at London’s O2 Arena.