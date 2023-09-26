Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

The President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by Mrs Kim Keon Hee, has accepted an invitation from King Charles to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom in November, according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.



It said the King and Queen will host the State Visit at Buckingham Palace.

Royal fans are excited that they will get to see Kate Middleton once again wearing one of her tiaras during the state visit of the Korean president and his wife.

They believe that the event where other royal women are also expected to wear sparkly tiaras won't go down well with Meghan and she would do anything to distract people.

According to the British media, aside from weddings, there are only a certain number of occasions a tiara is appropriate for. These include state visits, inaugurations and coronations, balls and royal dinners.



Meghan Markle was reportedly denied an emerald piece she had her eye on as it had ambiguous Russian ties.

On the other hand, Kate was specifically loaned the Cambridge Lover's Knot as it was based off a tiara owned by Princess Augusta of Hesse, the Duchess of Cambridge.



Kate Middleton currently has three tiaras : the Cartier Scroll, the Cambridge Lover's Knot and the Lotus Flower.

