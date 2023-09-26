Britney Spears' mom Lynne Spears returns to teaching as money troubles mount

Britney Spears' mom is reportedly facing money troubles due to strained relationship with the pop star

Lynne Spears, the estranged mother of pop sensation Britney Spears, has made a surprising career move by returning to teaching in order to address financial difficulties caused by her strained relationship with her famous daughter.

At 68 years old, Lynne, who previously worked as a teacher and ran a daycare in Kentwood, Louisiana, has reportedly taken on part-time work at a local school to supplement her income.

"She is struggling to pay her bills, but she has already substituted for several classes at [a local school]," a source revealed to DailyMail.com.

The financial difficulties Lynne Spears is currently facing are believed to be closely linked to her complex relationship with her multi-millionaire daughter, Britney Spears.

The mother-daughter duo has had a tumultuous history, with their disagreements and disputes frequently making headlines.

Britney's public accusations against her mother, including claims that Lynne did little to assist her in escaping the 13-year conservatorship, added strain to their already fragile connection.

The conservatorship, which began in 2008 and was controlled by Britney's father, Jamie Spears, was a focal point of contention between the family members.

The rift between Lynne and the Gimme More singer deepened when, following the overturning of the conservatorship in September 2021, Lynne requested that her daughter pay her $660,000 in attorney fees. This move further exacerbated their already fractured relationship.