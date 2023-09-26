 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Over 3.5 million people react to Taylor Swift's announcement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Over 3.5 million people react to Taylor Swifts announcement

Within just a couple of hours, more than 3.5 million people including supermodel Gigi Hadid liked Taylor Swift's Instagram post which said that her "Eras Tour" concert film going global, with tickets expected to go on sale in more than 100 countries.

Over 3.5 million people react to Taylor Swifts announcement

The film was already slated for an October 13 release in North America but will now be available from that date at cinemas worldwide, including every Odeon location across Europe, according to a Tuesday statement from theater giant AMC.

"The tour isn´t the only thing we´re taking worldwide.....Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!" Swift posted on Instagram.

When 33-year-old Swift first announced the film it broke the record for pre-sales in the United States in one day, raking in $37 million.

It´s expected the film could exceed $100 million in North American its opening weekend.

"I think we could be talking about the biggest film of the fall season, which is pretty incredible," Jeff Bock, an analyst for box office tracker Exhibitor Relations, recently told AFP.

Swift is taking a break from her wildly popular tour that began in March -- performances will resume in November and run late into next year. Some analysts expect it will become the first tour to break the symbolic $1-billion mark.

Over the weekend Swift made news not for the tour but for her love life, fueling rumors around her possible relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce when she was seen watching the Super Bowl winner´s game from a luxury box alongside the tight end´s mother.

More From Entertainment:

Mick Jagger on using social media to control narrative around love life

Mick Jagger on using social media to control narrative around love life
King Charles' uncle looks frail in latest pictures from Scotland

King Charles' uncle looks frail in latest pictures from Scotland

Britney Spears' mom Lynne Spears returns to teaching as money troubles mount

Britney Spears' mom Lynne Spears returns to teaching as money troubles mount
Shakira faces 8 years in prison for fresh tax fraud allegations

Shakira faces 8 years in prison for fresh tax fraud allegations

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour
Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity

Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity
Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’ video

Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’
Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut
Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic

Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic
Reports of 'Suits' renewal surface as Meghan, J.Adams keep mum on co-actors' death video

Reports of 'Suits' renewal surface as Meghan, J.Adams keep mum on co-actors' death

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV