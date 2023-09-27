Meghan Markle would 'never be seen' with Kate Middleton in 'same frame': Here's Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will always stay away from Kate Middleton in public.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel uncomfortable around the Prince and Princess of Wales and will avoid contact.

Clive Irving tells Express US: "I think it's unlikely ever to see Meghan in the same frame as William and Kate. I don't think she's comfortable with them because they're not comfortable with her. I think it's basically Harry's appearances that will matter now, not her."

Irving also noted how Meghan has grown out of earning her popularity via royal family.

"Harry and Meghan's celebrity used to rest on the former's connection to the Royal Family, but they've now been celebrities in their own right for so long that they don't need to trade on that anymore. That's no longer part of their lives."