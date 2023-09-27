Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share exciting news

 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shared latest exciting news on their Archewell Foundation website days after the couple returned to California from Germany.

They announced via their website, saying, “As students around the world returned to school this month, The Archewell Foundation supported girls’ education and health by sending school supplies and menstrual products to young scholars in Nigeria with The GEANCO Foundation.

"GEANCO provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria. Its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria."

Meghan Markle and Harry’s statement further reads: "AWF's (Archewell Foundation) support will also provide menstrual health education for 2,500 girls in the region GEANCO serves, supporting the health and well-being of girls pursuing their education."

It may be noted here that Prince Harry has dubbed African continent his "second home".

Also, Meghan has long held a strong connection to Africa, with the Duchess revealing she is 43 percent of Nigerian heritage.

