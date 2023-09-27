 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Travis Kelce, the 33-year-old NFL star, has broken his silence regarding his rumored romantic involvement with global pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The speculation surrounding the relationship reached new heights after the pair was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City together following a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Swift, 33, had attended the game to support Kelce, and the duo seemed in high spirits as they exited the stadium. The event fueled speculation about the nature of their connection, leaving fans and media abuzz with questions.

To address these questions, Travis Kelce decided to discuss his personal life on the New Heights podcast, hosted by his older brother, Jason Kelce. In a teaser for the upcoming episode, Jason mentioned, "We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life - now we've got to talk about it."

Travis Kelce humorously responded, "My personal life that is not so personal. I did this to myself, Jason, I know this."

Jason then posed the question many were eager to hear, "So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?"

While Travis's response is eagerly awaited, fans will have to wait until the podcast is released to hear his thoughts. The teaser clip garnered immense attention, with over 1 million views on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Excitement among fans is palpable, as they eagerly anticipate more details about the budding relationship between Travis and Taylor.

"They're about to have a record-breaking episode," one fan joked, capturing the anticipation of many. Another fan concurred, stating, "This is going to break the internet tomorrow, and I will be there." A third person chimed in, "Such a good teaser, @newheightshow!! Can't wait to hear this!"

The rumors surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been swirling for weeks, culminating in the singer's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday night, where she was accompanied by Travis's mother. Following the game, Travis and Taylor exited the stadium with beaming smiles, further fueling speculation about their relationship status.

As fans and the media eagerly await the release of the podcast episode, it seems Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have captured the imagination of the public and are poised to be at the center of the conversation for some time to come.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?

Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?
‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps? video

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?
Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic

Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again

Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again
Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby

Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby
WGA strikes deal to end months-long strike with AMPTP

WGA strikes deal to end months-long strike with AMPTP
Megan Thee Stallion gushes over idol Beyoncé after electrifying Houston performance

Megan Thee Stallion gushes over idol Beyoncé after electrifying Houston performance
Meghan Markle receives stern warning over snubbing Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle receives stern warning over snubbing Prince Harry
Amber Heard 'toxic' and 'abusive' to Elon Musk: 'A nightmare'

Amber Heard 'toxic' and 'abusive' to Elon Musk: 'A nightmare'
Taylor Swift vs Travis Kelce: Who’s cashing in more?

Taylor Swift vs Travis Kelce: Who’s cashing in more?
Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to return to Britain

Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to return to Britain
Meghan Markle lover in ‘Suits’ shares never-before-seen pictures of Duchess: See

Meghan Markle lover in ‘Suits’ shares never-before-seen pictures of Duchess: See