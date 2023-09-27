Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch

Travis Kelce, the 33-year-old NFL star, has broken his silence regarding his rumored romantic involvement with global pop sensation Taylor Swift.



The speculation surrounding the relationship reached new heights after the pair was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City together following a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Swift, 33, had attended the game to support Kelce, and the duo seemed in high spirits as they exited the stadium. The event fueled speculation about the nature of their connection, leaving fans and media abuzz with questions.

To address these questions, Travis Kelce decided to discuss his personal life on the New Heights podcast, hosted by his older brother, Jason Kelce. In a teaser for the upcoming episode, Jason mentioned, "We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life - now we've got to talk about it."

Travis Kelce humorously responded, "My personal life that is not so personal. I did this to myself, Jason, I know this."

Jason then posed the question many were eager to hear, "So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?"

While Travis's response is eagerly awaited, fans will have to wait until the podcast is released to hear his thoughts. The teaser clip garnered immense attention, with over 1 million views on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Excitement among fans is palpable, as they eagerly anticipate more details about the budding relationship between Travis and Taylor.

"They're about to have a record-breaking episode," one fan joked, capturing the anticipation of many. Another fan concurred, stating, "This is going to break the internet tomorrow, and I will be there." A third person chimed in, "Such a good teaser, @newheightshow!! Can't wait to hear this!"

The rumors surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been swirling for weeks, culminating in the singer's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday night, where she was accompanied by Travis's mother. Following the game, Travis and Taylor exited the stadium with beaming smiles, further fueling speculation about their relationship status.

As fans and the media eagerly await the release of the podcast episode, it seems Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have captured the imagination of the public and are poised to be at the center of the conversation for some time to come.