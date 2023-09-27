Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have dealt another major blow in UK and US as Kate Middleton and Prince William knocked them down yet again in popularity graph.



According to a report by Daily Express UK, the future king and queen have seen their popularity soar over the past year while the California-based royal couple have experienced a dire collapse in their ratings.

The publication further reported that William and Kate's "keep calm and carry on" response to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell allegations have helped them maintain high popularity ratings across both the United States and Britain.

According to a new YouGov survey released early September Prince William topped the poll at 74 percent while over 62 percent of respondents view his wife Kate Middleton favorably.

Similarly in US, a survey by pollsters Redfield & Wilton shows Kate emerging as the most loved royal with a net approval rating of +35, placing her ahead of William at +24 and Harry at +22.