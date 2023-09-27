 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Unbe-leaf-able: 'Doctor Dolittles' of botanical world can talk to plants for real — But how?

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Unbe-leaf-able: ‘Doctor Dolittles’ of botanical world can talk to plants for real — But how?

Ever communicated with plants? What questions would you ask them if you could? Or what do you suppose they might tell you?

If you have not had a conversation with a plant, don’t worry; a team of researchers has, and they have spilt all the details about their unique interaction with plants.

According to a recent study, it may be possible to "talk" to plants and alert them to impending dangers like attacks or severe weather.

It is the goal of a group of plant scientists at the Sainsbury Laboratory at Cambridge University (SLCU) to make this science "fiction" a reality by interacting with plants using light-based messaging.

Researchers are developing tools that enable plants and humans to communicate using light as a messenger, following early experiments with tobacco that showed that plants' immune responses can be activated using light.

Light is used to communicate in daily life at places like traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

Lead researcher Dr Alexander Jones said: “If we could warn plants of an impending disease outbreak or pest attack, plants could then activate their natural defence mechanisms to prevent widespread damage.

“We could also inform plants about approaching extreme weather events, such as heatwaves or droughts, allowing them to adjust their growth patterns or conserve water.

“This could lead to more efficient and sustainable farming practises and reduce the need for chemicals.”

Previously, Cambridge researchers developed biosensors using fluorescent light to visually communicate real-time cellular reactions in plants, revealing how plants react to environmental stresses and how plants communicate with humans, The Independent reported.

The Highlighter tool, developed by Bo Larsen at SLCU, uses particular light conditions to activate a particular gene in plants, possibly invoking their defence mechanisms, according to a recent study.

This light-controlled gene expression system also referred to as an optogenetics system—a method of science that employs light to activate or deactivate a particular process—moves us one step closer to our objective of conversing with plants.

“Light stimuli are cheap, reversible, non-toxic, and can be delivered with high resolution,” Dr Jones said.

When used in plants, Highlighter uses minimally intrusive light signals for activation and inactivation, according to the study, which was published in the journal Plos Biology.

Dr Jones said: “Highlighter is an important step forward in the development of optogenetics tools in plants, and its high-resolution gene control could be applied to study a large range of fundamental plant biology questions.

“A growing toolbox for plants with diverse optical properties also opens exciting opportunities for crop improvement.

“For example, in the future, we could use one light condition to trigger an immune response, and then a different light condition to precisely time a particular trait, such as flowering or ripening.”

