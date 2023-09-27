Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made their first joint public appearance amid reports they are planning for second child together.



Princess Eugenie’s elder sister attended the inauguration of the OWO in London alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

She looked fabulous as she attended the inauguration of The OWO, Whitehall.

Beatrice and Mozzi’s joint appearance came days after reports they are planning to have a second child.

The source told OK magazine, per Daily Express UK, they are keen to add to their brood so that they can bring their daughter Sienna a sibling close to her age.

The source claims, “Beatrice wants another little one then she will consider her family complete.”

“She’s been telling friends for quite some time now that it is the right time to add to her family and she wants to do it soon so that her children are all close in age.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married in a private ceremony on 17th July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

They welcomed their first daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi on 18 September 2021.