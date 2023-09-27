Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is very keen dancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte is a very keen dancer, the Princess of Wales has disclosed.



Kate Middleton made startling revelation about her daughter, eight, during visit to Standfast & Barracks, a printworks factory dating back to 1924 on Tuesday.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales met a seven-year-old young royal fan Emily May Catto.

The girl presented a drawing and a bouquet to Kate, who in turn asked her what her favourite hobby was.

According to Daily Express UK, when the young royal said that it was dancing, Kate Middleton told her that her daughter Charlotte is also a fan of it.

The future queen said: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap...Keep up the dancing!"

Kate and William had previously also spoken about Princess Chalotte’s love of dancing.