 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is very keen dancer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is very keen dancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte is a very keen dancer, the Princess of Wales has disclosed.

Kate Middleton made startling revelation about her daughter, eight, during visit to Standfast & Barracks, a printworks factory dating back to 1924 on Tuesday.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales met a seven-year-old young royal fan Emily May Catto.

The girl presented a drawing and a bouquet to Kate, who in turn asked her what her favourite hobby was.

According to Daily Express UK, when the young royal said that it was dancing, Kate Middleton told her that her daughter Charlotte is also a fan of it.

The future queen said: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap...Keep up the dancing!"

Kate and William had previously also spoken about Princess Chalotte’s love of dancing.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham ironically talks of ‘happy family’ after public feud with Nicola, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham ironically talks of ‘happy family’ after public feud with Nicola, Brooklyn
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay $12,000 to attend event hosted by Kevin Costner?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay $12,000 to attend event hosted by Kevin Costner?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations

'Euphoria' creator opens up about HBO's efforts to help Angus Cloud

'Euphoria' creator opens up about HBO's efforts to help Angus Cloud
Simon Cowell faces big blow as longtime pal makes SHOCKING move

Simon Cowell faces big blow as longtime pal makes SHOCKING move
Amber Heard is The Joker in ‘Batman’: ‘Feeds on chaos & thrives on destabilizing’

Amber Heard is The Joker in ‘Batman’: ‘Feeds on chaos & thrives on destabilizing’
Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?

Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?
Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch video

Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch
‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps? video

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams trying to diss Royal family with Meghan Markle snaps?
Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic

Blac Chyna reveals new romance with rapper Derrick Milano: Pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again

Kate Middleton, Prince William knock down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again
Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby

Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance amid reports she is planning for second baby