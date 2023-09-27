Victoria Beckham ironically talks of ‘happy family’ after public feud with Nicola, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham spilled secrets of keeping her family happy after her very public feud with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.



In a conversation with The Telegraph, the singer-turned-fashion-designer talked of her "happy family" even though some insiders claim she is still feuding with her son and daughter-in-law.

Victoria said "communication" is the key to keeping a family together while also emphasizing on the importance of "respecting" each other.

"I think the secret to a happy family is probably communication," she told the publication. "Respecting each other and their ambitions."

"Both me and David are very ambitious, as are our children in their different ways," she said of her husband David Beckham, with whom she has four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven.

"You also have to be realistic," Victoria continued before seemingly hinting at Brooklyn and Nicola's absence from majority of their family events, saying, "Sometimes work or other things mean you can’t always go on holiday together as a family."

"That’s why it’s important to appreciate the family time you do have," she concluded.

Victoria and Nicola were not on talking terms for almost a year after the designer allegedly tried to steal the limelight away from her daughter-in-law at her wedding with Brooklyn.

It was even claimed that Nicola did not want to wear a Victoria designer outfit at her nuptials which accelerated the dislike between the ladies.