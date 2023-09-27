 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Meghan and Harry caught up in new controversy over team's emails

Meghan and Harry caught up in new controversy over team's emails 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are embroiled in a new controversy over their 2021 visit to a school in New York.

The couple's critics are having a field day trolling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Daily Mail published the story on Tuesday.

"Representatives for Harry and Meghan raised the idea of bringing cushions and a new carpet to a public school in one of New York's low-income areas to better fit with Meghan's aesthetic," the report said citing emails containing the demands put forth by the couple's team.

The emails show Archewell staff had a say in which school they would visit, went through multiple edits of press releases to make their appearance sound 'more substantial,' and even amended the public diary for top school officials.

The press list for their events was also tightly controlled and restricted to certain publications while British tabloids were banned.

The emails show students and faculty at the Harlem elementary school were even asked to sign a legal document banning them from discussing the project or making 'negative' remarks about the famous couple who were visiting.

