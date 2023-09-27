Kendall, Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, the dynamic duo of the fashion world, have been causing quite a stir in the City of Lights during this year's Paris Fashion Week.

The stunning sisters, known for their impeccable style, were spotted turning heads with their monochrome ensembles as they stepped out for a glamorous dinner in the heart of Paris on Tuesday night.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, 27, made a striking entrance at Siena restaurant, dressed head-to-toe in sleek black Bottega Veneta. Her captivating outfit included a leather corset paired with a knee-length skirt crafted from luxurious dark fabric, featuring daring thigh-high splits. Completing the look was a matching cropped turtleneck top with split kimono sleeves, exuding an edgy yet sophisticated vibe.

To accentuate her ensemble, Kendall opted for oxblood snakeskin boots that added a touch of extravagance to her already bold outfit. She styled her hair into a sleek ponytail with a center part, keeping her makeup elegantly minimal, featuring blush lips and meticulously defined eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old cosmetics mogul, decided to go for a contrasting all-white ensemble for the evening. She chose a mesmerizing Sportsmax outfit from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The dress featured a unique wraparound collar and a length of fabric incorporated into the dress's structure, draping dramatically down her back.



Maintaining the white-on-white theme, Kylie paired her slinky dress with open-toed boots that perfectly matched the runway look. She added a pop of vibrant color with bold red lips and accessorized with a sunset-hued stole and a white purse, elevating her ensemble to an iconic level.

Paris Fashion Week, which commenced on September 25 and will continue until October 3, is undoubtedly in for more stylish surprises from these two fashion icons. With Kendall and Kylie Jenner in town, the fashion world has its eyes fixed firmly on Paris, where the streets themselves become the runway.

