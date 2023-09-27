Britney Spears spooks fans with one disturbing 'habit': Watch

Britney Spears is clarifying her worrisome video of playing with butcher knives, telling her fans to “lighten up” amid reports of fascination with blades and even sleeping with one under the bed.



Sharing a clip on Instagram, the Toxic hitmaker assured fans that she was “copying Shakira,” referring to the Colombian popstar's performance at the MTV VMAs with knives earlier this month.

Contrary to the clarification, the Grammy winner set off safety concerns with the infamous knife-dancing upload, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today.”



Experiencing a seemingly negative response, the Crossroads star edited the caption, saying that the utensils were “NOT real,” adding, “Halloween is soon.”

The purportedly disturbing video comes after earlier reports that the 41-year-old carried knives for fear of being re-institutionalized.



After her alleged abusive 13-year conservatorship, an insider told TMZ that the megastar is always in "mortal fear that someone will come in the middle of the night, strap her to a gurney, and take her to a psych ward.”

Meanwhile, the internet was divided on Britney’s latest knife-play antics.

“100 percent real” because an audible “clang” could be heard,” one user wrote.

Another defended, “Shakira did this in front of millions, yet not one person said ****.