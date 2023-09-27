Meghan Markle will make 'an announcement very soon'

Thousands of people including Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai have joined the Instagram account, which multiple media outlets said, belongs to Meghan Markle.

A source close to her team recently told Daily Mail, "Yes, that's her. Expect an announcement very soon. She's coming back."



Meanwhile, Meghan's Suits co-actor Patrick J. Adam has shared multiple pictures of the Duchess of Sussex and other co-stars.





The actor who played Meghan's on-screen lover has left people speculating about the return of the hit legal drama.



Some people are convinced that Meghan Markle's first Instagram post would be about her Suits renewal.

The account is already followed by several of Meghan's friends including activist Mandana Dayani, who served as president of Archewell, the Sussexes' media and philanthropic company.





