 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing technical issues
Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'

Trevor Noah fans have to face a major setback as the widely acclaimed comedian, who is currently touring India, had to cancel his shows in Bengaluru citing "technical issues".

Trevor has a show planned on Wednesday in Bengaluru but the comedian took to X, formerly Twitter, and announced that the show has been postponed and apologised to fans for the disappointment the postponement of the show might have caused.

Trevor wrote, "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city, but due to technical issues we have been forced to cancel both shows."

Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing technical issues

The comedian continued, "We tried everything, but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage, there is literally no way to do a show."

He also announced a full refund for all those who bought tickets and apologised, stating, "I am so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened before [sic]."

Fans took to the comment section of the tweet and expressed their disappointment. One of Trevor's fans wrote, "Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru." 

Another chimed in, "Getting sadistic pleasure out of this - was having real FOMO for missing it." 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family video

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family
Kate Middleton can ‘at least fake’ her interest video

Kate Middleton can ‘at least fake’ her interest
King Charles trusts his siblings more than his sons?

King Charles trusts his siblings more than his sons?

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas raise the white flag for kids' sake

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas raise the white flag for kids' sake
Paul Rodgers unveils longtime secret on television

Paul Rodgers unveils longtime secret on television

'Karma catches up with' TV show host critical of Meghan Markle video

'Karma catches up with' TV show host critical of Meghan Markle
Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift on podcast

Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift on podcast

Meghan Markle will make 'an announcement very soon' video

Meghan Markle will make 'an announcement very soon'
Jennifer Aniston gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money with CR Fashion photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money with CR Fashion photoshoot

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video
Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama video

Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty