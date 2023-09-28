Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'

Trevor Noah fans have to face a major setback as the widely acclaimed comedian, who is currently touring India, had to cancel his shows in Bengaluru citing "technical issues".

Trevor has a show planned on Wednesday in Bengaluru but the comedian took to X, formerly Twitter, and announced that the show has been postponed and apologised to fans for the disappointment the postponement of the show might have caused.

Trevor wrote, "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city, but due to technical issues we have been forced to cancel both shows."

The comedian continued, "We tried everything, but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage, there is literally no way to do a show."

He also announced a full refund for all those who bought tickets and apologised, stating, "I am so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened before [sic]."

Fans took to the comment section of the tweet and expressed their disappointment. One of Trevor's fans wrote, "Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru."

Another chimed in, "Getting sadistic pleasure out of this - was having real FOMO for missing it."