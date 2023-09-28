 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Meghan Markle’s potential US elections bid has been touched upon by former New York mayor.

Rudy Giuliani believes the Duchess of Sussex would not want an entry in the US politics but did not rule out the possibilities for it.

He said: "I don’t see it. But look, I should shut up, you never know in America. It seems unlikely but not impossible.

"American politics is very unpredictable and it’s getting more that way,” he added.

The comments come months after True Royal TV co-founder Nick Bullen spoke about Meghan’s inclination towards politics.

"I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions,” he said.

"And I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane. Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground."

