 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are continuing to fuel their already heated-up romance rumours as the pop sensation is expected to attend another NFL game of her alleged new love interest, the tight-end of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It has been reported that Taylor is expected to attend the next NFL game of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey scheduled for Sunday.

According to TMZ, several sources revealed to the publication that the songstress is working out security logistics with the stadium's team. MetLife is the same stadium where the music icon played a huge concert earlier this summer on her "Eras Tour."

This would be the second NFL game of Travis that Taylor would be attending. Previously, she attended the Chiefs game last Sunday. She was spotted sitting beside Travis's mom and cheering up for her rumoured boyfriend.

The pair was spotted leaving the stadium together, driving off in the Travis's convertible. It has also been revealed that the pair were spotted getting cosy as Taylor was seen wrapping her arm around the Chief tight-end at a private party he set up. 

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick shares heartwarming father-son outing with eight-year-old Reign

Scott Disick shares heartwarming father-son outing with eight-year-old Reign
Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing

Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing
Usher's music streams soar following 'Super Bowl Halftime Show' news video

Usher's music streams soar following 'Super Bowl Halftime Show' news
Usher opens up about balancing 'Super Bowl' stardom with fatherhood video

Usher opens up about balancing 'Super Bowl' stardom with fatherhood
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks 'hot and cold' treatment from 'abusive' dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks 'hot and cold' treatment from 'abusive' dad
Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'

Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'
Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand

Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand
'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo

'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo
King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy video

King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy
Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move video

Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move
Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’

Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location