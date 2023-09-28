Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are continuing to fuel their already heated-up romance rumours as the pop sensation is expected to attend another NFL game of her alleged new love interest, the tight-end of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It has been reported that Taylor is expected to attend the next NFL game of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey scheduled for Sunday.

According to TMZ, several sources revealed to the publication that the songstress is working out security logistics with the stadium's team. MetLife is the same stadium where the music icon played a huge concert earlier this summer on her "Eras Tour."

This would be the second NFL game of Travis that Taylor would be attending. Previously, she attended the Chiefs game last Sunday. She was spotted sitting beside Travis's mom and cheering up for her rumoured boyfriend.

The pair was spotted leaving the stadium together, driving off in the Travis's convertible. It has also been revealed that the pair were spotted getting cosy as Taylor was seen wrapping her arm around the Chief tight-end at a private party he set up.