Kourtney Kardashian's beef with Kim Kardashian gets worse

Kourtney Kardashian has a lot to say about her family, especially sister Kim Kardashian.

The promo for The Kardashians season 4 opened up with the two sisters carrying on with their feud as tension between them escalated.

It all started when Kourtney got upset with Kim after she agreed to do a fashion campaign with Dolce & Gabbana just six months after they designed her wedding dress.



The recent episode shows the Kardashians leaving for Mexico but Kourtney seems to be missing from the picture.



Meanwhile, Kim confessed the sisters did move on from the drama only to revive the past and get mad all over again.

In a separate cut, Kourtney told Kim, “I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that. You saw this thing that was mine and wasn’t yours, and you wanted it.”

Kim continued denying the claims, stating that nothing happened at her wedding with Travis Barker, back in 2022, “Nothing happened at the wedding, it wasn't even a conversation at the wedding.”

When the fight got more heated, Kim finally asked Kourtney if she’s happy now, to which the Poosh founder replied: “Yes, I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys. Specifically you.”