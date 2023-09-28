 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Kate Middleton's strategy to handle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama revealed

File Footage 

Kate Middleton has a strategy in place when it comes to handling the drama surrounding Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, revealed expert.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William have never publically addressed their feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, unlike them.

Speaking of their “strategy,” Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine that while it may not seem like it, Kate does fight back against Meghan and Harry’s criticism.

The expert said Kate believe she would "slow and steady wins the race" and instead of stirring any controversy, she choose to ignore Harry and Meghan’s petty issues.

"She's fighting back in the only way she can. The Games were a big deal for Harry,” Larcombe said referring to Harry and Meghan's Invictus Games' appearance. "It's one of the biggest things he does, and Kate just had to grin and bear the fact it's the Harry and Meghan show while it's on.”

"Her way of dealing with anything they are up to is just to keep a dignified silence and carry on," the expert revealed, adding that Kate and William's "keep calm and carry on" approach to Harry and Meghan's revelations has proved successful thus far.

He said that the Waleses are not in a “position where they can make any reply," so they focus all their energies on their duties and work.

"The royals don't reply and get sucked into tit-for-tat, so the Games will only serve as a reminder for Kate of all those awful things that she was accused of,” Larcombe commented.

