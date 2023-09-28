Did Kris Jenner's jealousy halt Corey Gamble's 'Yellowstone' debut?

During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner disclosed that she had actively discouraged her longtime partner, Corey Gamble, from appearing on the popular drama series, Yellowstone. The reality TV matriarch expressed her disapproval during a family getaway, leaving her daughters stunned and viewers intrigued.

Kris, aged 67, confirmed that Corey, aged 42, had been approached to make an appearance on Yellowstone. However, she candidly admitted that she had advised him to decline the offer, revealing that her decision was rooted in a mixture of jealousy and protectiveness. Kris feared that Corey might be involved in a romantic storyline on the show, which seemed to be the primary reason for her objection.

The revelation occurred during a family dinner in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Kris was joined by her daughters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. Kourtney Kardashian chose to abstain from the trip following another altercation with her sister Kim, describing her as a "narcissist."

During the dinner, Kris expressed her excitement about returning to her room to continue watching Yellowstone, led by Kevin Costner. It was then that she casually dropped the bombshell about Corey's opportunity to join the cast.

Corey Gamble humorously interjected, saying, "If it wasn't for you, I would be a Yellowstone star." Kris's daughters, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, were taken aback by the revelation, with Kim exclaiming, "They asked you to be on Yellowstone, and you said no?"

Kris reiterated her stance, explaining, "Correct, because I told him to say no. Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship."

Khloe joined the conversation, teasing Kris about what she would have done if the showrunners wanted her to star alongside Kevin Costner and engage in a romantic storyline. Kris replied enthusiastically, "That's a hard yes. Bring on the saddle!"

In a playful tone, Corey responded, "Now I know my next role." Kim added humor to the conversation, suggesting it might be a "role play."

A sneak peek for the upcoming second episode of the season showed Corey expressing his disapproval when Kris was offered a role in a Meghan Trainor music video. In the clip, he voiced concerns about Kris wearing "see-through clothes" for others to see, highlighting the couple's ongoing dynamic.

Kris and Corey's relationship began in 2014 after Kris's divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Despite their age difference, the couple has remained strong and has been a prominent part of the Kardashian-Jenner family.