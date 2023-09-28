Kim Kardashian's acting debut on AHS draws praise and criticism

Kim Kardashian is making waves in the entertainment world once again, but this time as an actress. The 42-year-old reality star has taken on the challenging role of Siobhan Corbyn, a ruthless publicist, in FX's hit series "Delicate," and the response from fans has been nothing short of surprising.

When Kim Kardashian first announced her foray into the world of scripted television, critics and skeptics wondered whether she could successfully transition from reality TV to acting. After all, she had no previous acting background to speak of. However, with each passing episode of "Delicate," Kim has managed to silence her doubters and even win over American Horror Story (AHS) enthusiasts.

Viewers of the series couldn't help but draw parallels between Kim's character, Siobhan Corbyn, and her own persona, with some joking that she was "basically playing herself." Yet, this similarity appears to be working in her favor as fans have praised her portrayal of the cunning publicist.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, fans have taken to sharing their admiration for Kim's acting abilities. One enthusiastic viewer tweeted, "@KimKardashian is doing the damn thing on American Horror Story idc what anyone says." Others echoed this sentiment, with comments like "Kim Kardashian was the best addition to AHS possible" and "FINALLY feels like AHS again! Really enjoying this season! And @KimKardashian is shockingly great!"

Even those who had reservations about Kim's acting skills had to admit that she exceeded expectations. One supporter noted, "Kim nailed it in American Horror Story. I had my doubts but great job KK." Another fan declared, "I unironically love Kim Kardashian in AHS."

Several fans also commended Kim Kardashian for proving that she is more than just a pretty face, applauding her for taking on the acting challenge. "I love when gorgeous women prove to people they are more than just a pretty face, go head my Libra sis," said one fan.

However, not everyone was won over by Kim's presence on the show. There were a few detractors who voiced their disapproval, with one user revealing that Kim's appearance in the scripted series deterred them from watching the episode. Another added a blunt critique, stating, "Watching Kim Kardashian ruin another episode of AHS."

As "Delicate" continues to captivate audiences and garner attention for Kim Kardashian's acting debut, it remains to be seen how her character will evolve and whether she can maintain her newfound status as a fan favorite. One thing is clear, though: Kim Kardashian's venture into acting is making headlines, and she's leaving an impression on both her admirers and her critics alike.