Friday, September 29, 2023
Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene'

Prince Harry needed a special rinsing in the head after watching Meghan Markle’s intimate scenes from ‘Suits.’

The Duke of Sussex admits he was traumatised watching his girlfriend getting cozy with her on-screen boyfriend, Mike Ross.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke noted: "I'd made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online.

“I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” he added.

“It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn't need to see such things live,” Harry confessed.

This comes after Meghan and co-star Patrick J Adams themselves opened up about their discomfort as they acted in the love scene.

Patrick said: "Sex in the file room was weird. Yeah, that was a little strange." To which Meghan replied: "Of course it was weird!"

