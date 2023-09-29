Lizzo seeks 'dismissal' of sexual harassment lawsuit against her

Lizzo has filed for the dismissal of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by her three former dancers.



She has requested the Los Angeles Superior Court to allow trial by jury if the case is allowed to proceed.

According to Page Six, three of the rapper's former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez accused her of body shaming, sexual harassment, creating a toxic work environment, and forcing them to engage with nude performers at an Amsterdam club.

The rapper's former dancers have nominated Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer's dance team, and the lawsuit demands unspecified damages.

The Grammy-winning vocalist has also been sued by her former wardrobe assistant for creating a toxic workplace environment.



Lizzo has categorically denied all the allegations against her. She also accused her former dancers of committing ethical breaches regarding the lawsuit.

In her defense, Lizzo stated that all of the acts performed by her former dancers at any of her shows were ratified, acquiesced, and condoned by the dancers.

She added that the contracts signed by her former employees included a clause giving them a chance to mediate in good faith before going public with the suit.