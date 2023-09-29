Ed Sheeran's marriage mystery unraveled through cryptic lyrics

Ed Sheeran's new album is reportedly hinting at the singer's marriage troubles with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

The cryptic lyrics, in one of the songs on his new album Autumn Variations, released on Friday, are recently decoded to hint that Ed's marriage was on the rocks at one point, with a song even hinting that his wife might have called it quits with him.

According to The Sun, a song called Punchline is about the singer's imploding romance, and its lyrics flow: "I can’t help but be destructive right now. It’s been weeks since I saw your outline. In my room is a silence loud. This is what losing hope might sound like."

It continues, "I can’t help it but I love you so. I can’t take this letting go. I still feel like we could work it out or something. All I am is only flesh and bone. Why’s your heart so freezing cold?"

The 32-year-old singer Ed has been together with 31-year-old Cherry since 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and they share two daughters, Jupiter, 15 months old, and two-year-old Lyra.

Autumn Variations by Ed is the singer's first-ever album to be released by his own record label, Gingerbread Man.