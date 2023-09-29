 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Scarlett Johansson shines at 'The Albies' gala sans husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson, renowned for her role as Black Widow, stood in solidarity with fellow celebrities as they gathered to support a noble cause. On Thursday, she graced The New York Public Library, lending her star power to the second annual ceremony of The Albies, an initiative spearheaded by George and Amal Clooney. This event serves as a platform to honor those who have committed their lives to upholding justice, often at significant personal risk.

On the red carpet, the 38-year-old Johansson donned an elegant, stark black double-breasted suit, complemented by an array of all-black accessories, silver earrings, and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Founded in 2016 by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, George and Amal's philanthropic organization, The Albies seek to illuminate the bravery of individuals who champion justice. Notable attendees at this star-studded gala included Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Mary J. Blige, and many others.

Interestingly, Scarlett Johansson attended the event without her husband, Colin Jost, with whom she last graced a high-profile red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Their most recent public appearance was at the wedding of her Marvel co-star, Chris Evans, to Alba Baptista in Boston earlier this month.

