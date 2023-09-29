Joe Manganiello replaces Sofia Vergara’s colleague in major gig: Attack or coincidence?

The link between Joe Manganiello’s most recent project and his ex-wife Sofia Vergara is bizarre to say the least.

The 46-year-old hunk is all set to replace Howie Mandel as the host of NBC’s Deal or No Deal Island, who happens to be a close acquaintance of Sofia.

Howie will continue to act as the NBCUniversal's executive producer, and will remain a part of America's Got Talent jury, alongside Sofia.

The two have been working together for a long time as the Modern Family actress joined the lineup in 2020, and Howie has been a part of the show since 2009.

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara divorce:

After seven years of marriage, Joe and Sofia announced their separation in July. According to court documents, the Magic Mike star listed "irreconcilable differences" as the cause behind the divorce.

Since then, he’s often seen with Caitlin O'Connor who is speculated to be his new girlfriend.

Earlier this month, Sofia stormed out AGT’s stage when Mandel joked about her dating life, and if she would like to date someone from the audience.

He later accepted his mistake and told Entertainment Tonight that maybe it was too early to ask Sofia such questions, “It was tasteless.”