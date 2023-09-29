Jennifer Lopez ‘fully supports’ husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner relationship

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez has no bad blood with her husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as per reports, which also revealed that J. Lo fully “supports” their relationship.



After reports emerged that Lopez was “furious” with the Air director over his frequent outings with the Alias actor, an insider revealed that the speculations hold no truth.

As per Daily Mail, Lopez shares a healthy relationship with Garner with the insider claiming that it was, in fact, The Mother actor, who helped the exes “find peace” following their divorce.

The source said “the drama of the past” between Affleck and Garner and “emotions” from their “divorce” are “long gone” as they are now “happily co-parenting” their kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

“One of the things that made [Garner] and [Affleck] get to a better place was - and is - JLO,” the source shared with the publication about the trio.

“Ben is healthy,” the insider continued. “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”

The source went on to add that Lopez and Garner share a “friendly” bond and both their kids – Garner and Affleck’s three children & Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony – “love each other.”

“It is really a very happy co-parenting situation,” the source revealed. “Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future.”