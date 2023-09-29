Taylor Swift protects Travis Kelce romance, rejects song request amid NFL match

Taylor Swift doesn’t take the recording of her songs lightly - even if it is during her new 'unofficial' beau Travis Kelce’s football match.

The Enchanted singer drew the line after FOX network "sought permission" to play some of her songs when they found out she was going to be at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis.

However, her record label and publishing company allegedly refused because of rumours about her developing romance with the NFL star.

"It was associate producer Rich Gross who had reached out to Taylor," Richie Zyons, NFL lead producer, shared the story in a blog post he wrote for FoxSports.com.

“As per the FOX music department, Taylor's record label and publishing company denied our request ‘in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life,'” Richie added.

He added that after the rejection, the channel was also skeptical about showing Taylor’s live shots in the suite, where she was sitting with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce.

According to the producer, it all later became “a matter of balance” as decided to "save the opportunity" for when she reacted to action in the game.

“Her joyful expression after Kelce scored a touchdown turned out to be the image of the day for us,” concluded Richie.