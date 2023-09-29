Prince Harry’s a ‘disgrace’ and shouldn’t retain perks of royal life

File Footage

Prince Harry’s status as a Counselor of State has caused widespread uproar.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Eden.

His thoughts have been made public, via a newsletter for the Palace Confidential.

Writing for its latest edition the expert warned against retaining Prince Harry as a Counselor of State for Britian.

“It’s time for the King to remove Harry as a Counsellor of State,” he started by saying.

“He should ask our lawmakers to remove the Duke of York at the same time,” Mr Eden also admitted.

Not doing so could pose dangers as well, as Mr Eden fears, “it would undermine His Majesty’s authority, and cause a public outcry, if he was to give Harry and Meghan a new home after their disgraceful attacks on the Royal Family.”

In regards to the decision made in the past, he said, “It made no sense for a couple who had quit official duties to be allowed to retain one of the biggest perks of life in ‘The Firm’.”

“Ill-advisedly, however, the King then extended an olive branch by allowing Prince Harry to remain as one of his Counsellors of State.”

But “This has now come back to haunt the King because, by law, counsellors of state are required to have a British domicile and Harry has no home here after giving up royal duties.”

In an effort to rectify this, it was also reported that many courtiers even proposed leasing a property to Prince Harry, but “This, in my opinion, is the wrong approach,” Mr Eden admitted before signing off from the chat.