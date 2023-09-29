Hugh Jackman seeks solace in retail therapy amidst split from Deborra-Lee Furness

Amid the recent announcement of his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman sought solace in retail therapy.

The 54-year-old Marvel star was spotted indulging in some shopping in Manhattan on Thursday, perhaps as a way to cope with the challenging period in his life.

Jackman, who seemed to be in relatively good spirits, was seen heading home with a sizable shopping bag in hand. Decked out in a stylish ensemble, he sported a burnt orange long-sleeve jumper layered over a white T-shirt.

His choice of attire was completed with denim jeans and brown suede boots, all while he concealed his identity behind a pair of dark sunglasses. The actor was also spotted wearing AirPods and sporting a well-groomed grey beard with a small quiff hairstyle.

The public appearance follows the surprising announcement of his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of nearly three decades. In a joint statement, the former couple expressed their gratitude for their time together and their intention to pursue individual growth while maintaining their family as the highest priority.

While Hugh Jackman admitted to going through a "difficult time," reports suggest that the decision to separate had been looming for a while. As fans rally around the star, they await further developments in this chapter of his life.