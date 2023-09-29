 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman seeks solace in retail therapy amidst split from Deborra-Lee Furness

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

Hugh Jackman seeks solace in retail therapy amidst split from Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman seeks solace in retail therapy amidst split from Deborra-Lee Furness

Amid the recent announcement of his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman sought solace in retail therapy.

The 54-year-old Marvel star was spotted indulging in some shopping in Manhattan on Thursday, perhaps as a way to cope with the challenging period in his life.

Jackman, who seemed to be in relatively good spirits, was seen heading home with a sizable shopping bag in hand. Decked out in a stylish ensemble, he sported a burnt orange long-sleeve jumper layered over a white T-shirt. 

His choice of attire was completed with denim jeans and brown suede boots, all while he concealed his identity behind a pair of dark sunglasses. The actor was also spotted wearing AirPods and sporting a well-groomed grey beard with a small quiff hairstyle.

The public appearance follows the surprising announcement of his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of nearly three decades. In a joint statement, the former couple expressed their gratitude for their time together and their intention to pursue individual growth while maintaining their family as the highest priority.

While Hugh Jackman admitted to going through a "difficult time," reports suggest that the decision to separate had been looming for a while. As fans rally around the star, they await further developments in this chapter of his life.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s sunk to ‘new depths: ‘20,000 fathoms deeper into the sludge’ video

Meghan Markle’s sunk to ‘new depths: ‘20,000 fathoms deeper into the sludge’
Ed Sheeran's 'Autumn Variations' sparks debate among critics

Ed Sheeran's 'Autumn Variations' sparks debate among critics
Prince Harry’s a ‘disgrace’ and shouldn’t retain perks of royal life video

Prince Harry’s a ‘disgrace’ and shouldn’t retain perks of royal life
Taylor Swift protects Travis Kelce romance, rejects song request amid NFL match

Taylor Swift protects Travis Kelce romance, rejects song request amid NFL match
BTS Jungkook opens up about his ‘regrets’ for ‘Dreamers’

BTS Jungkook opens up about his ‘regrets’ for ‘Dreamers’
Simon Cowell snubs Victoria Beckham, credits Mel B for Spice Girls ‘success’

Simon Cowell snubs Victoria Beckham, credits Mel B for Spice Girls ‘success’
Jennifer Lopez ‘fully supports’ husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner relationship video

Jennifer Lopez ‘fully supports’ husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner relationship
Joe Manganiello replaces Sofia Vergara’s colleague in major gig: 'Attack or coincidence?'

Joe Manganiello replaces Sofia Vergara’s colleague in major gig: 'Attack or coincidence?'
JK Rowling reacts to ‘awful’ news of Michael Gambon demise: ‘A wonderful man’

JK Rowling reacts to ‘awful’ news of Michael Gambon demise: ‘A wonderful man’
George, Amal Clooney honor global change-makers at star-studded Albies event

George, Amal Clooney honor global change-makers at star-studded Albies event
Drake's concert audience 'boo-ed' him off the stage: Here's why

Drake's concert audience 'boo-ed' him off the stage: Here's why
Taylor Swift over NFL team? Travis Kelce refuses to back down

Taylor Swift over NFL team? Travis Kelce refuses to back down