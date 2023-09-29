Meghan Markle’s sunk to ‘new depths: ‘20,000 fathoms deeper into the sludge’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially fallen to ‘new depths’.



Commentator and royal author Jan Moir issued these claims and sentiments.

She broke all of this down in her piece for the Daily Mail.

In it she pointed out the ‘new depths’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have dropped to.

Ms Moir was even quoted saying, “Just when you think Meghan and Harry couldn't possibly sink to new depths, they go 20,000 fathoms deeper into the sludge.”

“Just when I think I am done with this couple of do-good dopes, believing myself to be indifferent to any more of their conceits and ghastly, hollowed-out souls, they go and exceed all negative expectations.”

For those unversed, these allegations have come in response to the couple’s decision to have seven-year-olds to sign a release form, that prevented them from sharing any negative statements that related to the duo’s visit to the school.

The release form also forbade anyone from sharing pictures of their appearance to social media, as well as aims to prevent anyone from using stories of their appearance to earn any money from second-hand accounts.

Before concluding, Ms Moir admitted that while “Release forms in the film industry are nothing new, but the level of secrecy the Sussexes insisted upon and the gagging clauses they pressed on teachers and pupils alike is staggering.”