‘Manipulative’ Kim Kardashian gets blasted for ‘gaslighting’ Kourtney

Feuding sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had an explosive phone call fight in The Kardashians
In the premiere episode of season 4 of The Kardashians, viewers were thrust headfirst into the long-standing feud between the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Kim.

The episode opened with a charged phone call between Kourtney and Kim, ostensibly discussing plans for an upcoming trip to Milan. However, what started as a seemingly innocuous conversation quickly escalated into a heated argument.

When Kourtney accused Kim of being a narcissist, Kim dropped a bombshell by revealing the existence of a group chat ominously named "Not Kourtney," adding fuel to the fire.

The explosive conversation ends with Kourtney saying, "You're just a f*cking witch, and I f*cking hate you.” The Poosh founder then decided to skip their Cabo trip altogether.

In the aftermath of the episode, fans of the show wasted no time in expressing their discontent with Kim's behavior. Many took to social media platforms to voice their opinions, and the overwhelming sentiment was one of criticism.

Kim was under fire for what many perceived as "shady" behavior and questionable intentions towards her pregnant elder sister, Kourtney.

Viewers couldn't hide their disappointment at Kim's actions, and many felt that her communication had taken a manipulative and mean turn. Kim's decision to bring up the group chat appeared to be a deliberate attempt to hurt Kourtney.


