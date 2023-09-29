 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Meghan Markle not afraid to use ‘star power’ against Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has decided to choose her career over her life with Prince Harry and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, suggested an expert.

While Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her eyes set on Hollywood comeback, Harry wants to stay at home with their kids as he does not share the same vision as her.

Discussing Meghan’s next career move, Royal biographer Emily Andrews told Woman Magazine that the Sussexes may separate their brand while noting that they may already be living “separate lives.”

“Meghan wants to move on from being a Duchess and launch her own global brand,” she said of Meghan, who has signed a deal with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavour.

“Harry though doesn't necessarily like the public's attention and would be much happier at home with the children, doing charity work, but that's definitely not what Meghan wants from life right now.

“The Invictus Games was a chance to start afresh - with an emphasis that this charity was very much Harry's project,” the expert continued.

“Her PR team with careful to brief that 'no-fuss' Meghan did all her own hair and makeup ... to appear relatable.”

Emily went on to note that Meghan would not even hesitate using her “star power” on Harry if need be as she looks forward to Gwyneth Paltrow, who made her Goop brand extremely successful.

“It's all part of a careful curation to remind us that while Meghan and Harry may be separating their brand, and even living somewhat separate lives, Meghan still has star power and she's not afraid to use it.”

